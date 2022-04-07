(Des Moines) -- Spring turkey season for Iowa is just around the corner.
Forest Wildlife Research Biologist Jim Coffey of the Iowa DNR joined the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday to talk about the much-anticipated time of year. Iowa averages between 50,000-52,000 hunting licenses each year for the spring turkey season. After a noticeable uptick in licensing during Covid, Coffey says things have started to level out. He also mentions that as the number of hunters has returned to normal, so too have the majority of turkey populations.
"We had good reproduction last year across most of the state," said Coffey. "We were above our five year averages in all sectors. We do have some areas that we're concerned about the turkeys are on the decline. But in general if you've got a good perennial spot where you hear turkeys, there's going to be good turkeys there this year."
The Iowa DNR has started several research projects in an attempt to improve turkey populations in the declining areas. These projects mostly focus on improving the natural environment around broods. Coffey says one way hunters can contribute to protecting turkey populations is by simply reporting their harvests to the DNR.
"So that's a requirement for deer and turkeys in Iowa, if you harvest that bird you need to report it," stated Coffey. "That number's on your license, and what a lot of people find convenient now is to just go ahead and text us. You can get that back through the Go Iowa Outdoors app. And that's your requirement then so that we know that bird's been harvested and registered. That helps us keep track of that population and the harvest rates around the state."
In the springtime, hunters are allowed to take male or bearded wild turkeys. While a small percentage of hens have beards and can be legally harvested, Coffey says that he hopes hunters will be able to identify the difference.
The spring youth turkey season begins Friday morning and runs until April 10, with the regular season running from April 11 through May 15. The season is divided into four parts in an attempt to disperse hunting parties. Even with the different times, Coffey says hunters should still exercise care and caution when out in the field.
"If you see another hunter in the area or another vehicle in the area, just be aware that there could always be a person out there," said Coffey. "Even on private land you may not be the only one that has permission. So, we always stress the fact that you should never shoot until you know exactly what your target is and that you should even know what's beyond your target."
Coffey continues by saying hunters should avoid wearing red, white, or blue to prevent being mistaken for game and to be careful when placing decoys.
More information about hunting requirements, season start times, and state-wide land availability can be found on the DNR's website at www.iowadnr.gov. You can hear the full interview with Jim Coffey here: