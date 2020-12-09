(Des Moines) -- Iowa is beefing up its supply of health care workers and protective equipment to help deal with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that the state is providing long-term care facilities with supplies of personal protective equipment. Reynolds says the supply will help the facilities cope with continuing stringent virus protection regulations.
"In addition to including them in the initial round of vaccinations, the state will also be providing a 30-day supply of PPE -- including masks, gowns and gloves -- to Iowa's 432 facilities to support enhanced infection prevention protocols at no cost to the facilities," said Reynolds.
With hospitalizations still at a high rate throughout the state and the holiday season approaching, Reynolds says the state will be bringing in nurses from out-of-state to help with staffing at hospitals.
"More than 80 nurses will have started by the end of this week and we anticipate in the coming days a total of 104 nurses will be assigned throughout the state to work with our hospitals through December 30th," said Reynolds. "This additional staffing is being funded through Iowa CARES allocation and will help ensure that we're prepared to handle any increase in hospitalizations that could occur during the holidays."
Iowa is also adding additional staff to its contact tracing efforts in 65 counties. The governor's office and Mercyone in Des Moines are partnering to help provide a transfer line for hospitals. The line will allow hospitals to dial a number and find an available hospital bed for a patient if they do not have the room to care for them. Mercyone CEO Bob Ritz says the system is similar to one already in place for Mercyone facilities.
"We've used the framework, the technology and the structure of our transfer center with the support of the Governor and the Public Health Department and the National Guard and all health systems to expand this to take care of all hospital transfers within the state with one easy phone call," said Ritz.
Additionally, Reynolds has extended her public health proclamation through December 16th. The proclamation was set to expire at midnight on Thursday. The extended proclamation remains largely the same, however, sporting events are no longer limiting to just high school athletics.
"Organized sports and recreational events -- including bowling leagues -- may resume for youth and adults, but spectators are still limited to two per participant," said Reynolds. "The same two spectator rule that also applies to high school athletes will be extended to spectators for cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high school sporting events."
The proclamation also mandates that last call for all bars and venues that serve alcohol is 10 p.m. and eases restrictions on elective procedures for hospitals.