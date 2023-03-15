(Red Oak) -- County Auditors across KMAland are joining Secretary of State Paul Pate in encouraging high schools to hold voter registration drives for eligible high schoolers next week.
That's because Wednesday, March 22 is Iowa High School Voter Registration Day, when state officials urge schools to ramp up high school voter registration efforts. Montgomery County Auditor Jill Ozuna is among the KMAland county auditors encouraging schools and students to participate in the statewide event.
"It's basically to get high school students who are eligible to register to vote," said Ozuna. "They can print their voter registration forms and organize it during the lunch period and there's a link for Iowa DOT's online voter registration portal. It also allows teachers to share in a class why voting is important and how local elections affect students directly."
Iowa law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote, and more than 3,400 are already registered. The law also allows them to participate in primary elections as long as they turn 18 before or on the day of the general elections.
Ozuna emphasized the importance of getting younger voters registered, adding that state law requires high schools to hold registration drives throughout the year.
"The high schools are required by Iowa Code to conduct two voters registration drives each school year," she said, "additionally, this is a great opportunity for schools to get those last students registered for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award."
Each school that registers at least 90% of its eligible students to vote will receive the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, which began during the 2019-2020 school year. 31 schools in Iowa earned the award last year.
Ozuna adds there are several ways for voters to register.
"They can go to the Iowa DOT, they can google search Iowa registration, you can come into our office and pick up a voter registration form," Ozuna explained. "Or you can also go to our website at montgomerycountyia.gov and pull the link for the Iowa voter registration form."
To check your voter registration status, register to vote, or update your information, visit voterready.iowa.gov, or for Montgomery County residents, you can also visit the county auditor's website.