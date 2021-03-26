(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has unanimously approved a bill that would create a private flood insurance market in the state.
Currently, the only way Iowans can purchase flood insurance is through a federal program managed by FEMA. Representative Gary Mohr -- a Republican from Bettendorf -- says this legislation would establish a new industry overnight that would be an alternative to the often high-priced federal option.
“Seldom do we get a chance in a single bill to help jump start a new private sector marketplace product in Iowa," said Mohr. "House File 583 does just that. It fosters innovation in the private sector residential flood insurance market."
Companies wishing to provide private flood insurance in Iowa would have to be licensed to offer insurance in the state and must file their proposed rates with the state, although the rates are not subject to prior approval.
"With Iowa being a leader in the insurance industry, we see this as a potentially big, new national private sector marketplace in the residential flood insurance market," said Mohr. "This bill simply begins by creating a framework for offering private flood insurance."
The bill comes as many residents in southwest Iowa are still dealing with cleanup from the Missouri River flooding of 2019. Representative Jon Jacobsen -- a Republican from Council Bluffs -- says he and other area lawmakers still hear about flood insurance constantly.
"Representative (David) Sieck and I literally not a day goes by without questions from constituents on the flooding," said Jacobsen. "Flood insurance has been a big issue for them. As Representative Sieck has pointed out, we're seeing that federal level decreasing while the rates are going up."
The bill would only allow the private flood insurance to cover primary residences, while federal policies are allowed to cover renters and businesses. FEMA is expected to announce new rates for federal flood insurance on April 1st. The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration.