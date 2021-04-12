(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has approved a bill that would allow third-party delivery services like Uber Eats or DoorDash to deliver alcohol from restaurants and grocery stores.
By an 88-3 vote last week, the House approved HF766, which allows businesses with a liquor license to enter into an agreement with a delivery service to bring alcohol directly to Iowans' doors. Representative Mike Sexton -- a Republican from Rockwell City -- says lawmakers were able to work with industry representatives to address issues if a third party violates Iowa law.
"I think we've established a good amendment that allows some immunity to the permittee, so that if the third party delivery does do something wrong, it won't reflect and have an impact on the permittee," said Sexton.
Currently, Iowa law allows restaurants or grocery stores to deliver alcohol themselves, but not with a third party. Representative Jennifer Konfrst -- a Democrat from Windsor Heights -- says third parties would still be required to ensure age verification and would not be allowed to deliver alcohol to someone who is visibly intoxicated.
"I also wanted to compliment some of the third party delivery services that actually have systems built in place to make sure that the alcohol is being delivered safely and to the appropriate-aged people," said Konfrst. "I think it's great, and I would ask other delivery services to follow suit."
Sexton thanked several of the third party delivery companies, who helped legislators craft the legislation.
"We were doing Zoom calls with people in California and all over the place in order to make sure we got this right," said Sexton. "When we're talking about delivery of alcohol in the state of Iowa, whether it's employees of a permittee or whether it's a third party, it's serious and we took it serious. We took our responsibility seriously to make sure we got this right."
Alcohol delivery was first allowed in Iowa in 2011 and allows for delivery seven days a week until 10 p.m. By opening up delivery to third parties, Sexton says lawmakers are trying to make lives easier.
"This is one of those little things we can do if it helps people from staying out of a grocery store and helps with an employee shortage that we have in the state of Iowa," said Sexton. "These are some of the little things we do that I think we make life better for Iowans. Ultimately, that's the reason we're here."
Retailers would be required to sign an agreement with each third party delivery service that they are using and submit the list to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. The legislation now heads to the Senate for further consideration.