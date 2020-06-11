(Des Moines) — The Iowa House has passed a bill that would allow online learning to take place in the state’s schools.
The bill passed the Senate prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced districts around the state to find solutions to provide learning opportunities through the rest of the school year. The version passed by the House includes additional provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Representative Tom Moore of Griswold says the bill sets the framework for online learning in the state.
"It requires that online learning coursework offered by school districts, accredited non-public schools and AEAs be of high quality and aligned with the Iowa Core and Core content requirements and standards, as well as national standards of quality for online courses," said Moore.
A House amendment to the bill would allow school districts to implement online learning strategies into their return to learn plan that is required by July 1st.
"For the 20-21 school year, the return to learn plan shall meet requirements, regardless of nature, location or medium of instruction of plan containing the minimum number of days or hours as required," said Moore.
As part of the CARES Act, Iowa received $26 million from the federal government to assist with distance learning. Moore says the bill would allow that money to be used by school districts for online learning, as well as other funding streams.
"It provides federal funding received by the department to be used to offset costs to school districts and provides flexibility for the use of professional development dollars and management fund excess dollars," said Moore.
The bill passed the House 91-6. Since the House amended it, the bill will head back to the Senate. The original version passed 49-0 in February.