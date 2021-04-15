(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has passed a bill that would provide new lawsuit protections to police officers and increase penalties for rioting and destroying public property.
By a 63-30 vote Wednesday, the House passed an amended version of a bill that makes sweeping changes to law enforcement protections and penalties in the state. Representative Jarad Klein -- a Republican from Keota -- says the legislation is in response to widespread civil unrest in the country that has created unsafe situations for law enforcement personnel.
"We know our law enforcement officers are some of the bravest men and women in our state," said Klein. "They sign up to risk their lives to keep us safe. It is our job as Iowa legislators to minimize that risk as much as possible, so that more law enforcement officers can make it back home to their families safely."
A major portion of the bill would provide qualified immunity to law enforcement officers who are performing their duty. Qualified immunity protects law enforcement from civil lawsuits unless they violate a law while performing their job.
"We're not saying we want to protect bad officers," said Klein. "What we want to do is make sure that our law enforcement officers who are acting within the law and within the scope of their duty and within their rules are protected from lawsuits. But I'll tell you right now this not protecting bad cops. In fact, nothing infuriates me more as a supporter of law enforcement than when we see those bad actors out there, because just like other law enforcement, it just degrades the rest of them."
The bill makes rioting a felony and adds additional penalties for blocking highways and destroying public property and makes drivers who hit protestors blocking a road immune from most lawsuits. Klein says lawmakers must have the backs of law enforcement.
"If you support law enforcement, truly support law enforcement, you will be voting yes tonight," said Klein. "If you stand up tonight and say you support law enforcement, your words will become meaningless with a no vote on this bill. Actions speak louder than words. This is our opportunity to take action. I hope you'll join me tonight as we move toward voting yes on this piece of legislation."
Representative Jennifer Konfrst -- a Democrat from Windsor Heights -- says Democrats would have liked to see anti-racial profiling language in the bill, something that was proposed by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds.
"I support law enforcement," said Konfrst. "Democrats support law enforcement. You can frame it however you'd like and you will like you have, but I'm here to say on the record I support law enforcement. My actions all year long as a legislator speak louder than any words that say that I don't support law enforcement. I'd like to get that out of the way right now, because I think it's insulting and cynical to our voters to simplify a complicated issue by making it 'support or don't.'"
Other items included in the omnibus bill include making it a crime to use a laser to distract or blind an officer, a proposal to allow police, prosecutors and judges to make their home addresses confidential and would withhold state funds from any community that defunds its police force. The bill now heads back to the Senate and must pass one more time before going to the governor.