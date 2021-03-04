(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has approved a bipartisan measure that would eliminate state income taxes on extra federal unemployment benefits that were received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The language was passed unanimously Wednesday as part of an amendment to a Senate bill providing tax relief to businesses on the Paycheck Protection Program and other grants related to the pandemic. Representative Brian Lohse -- a Republican from Bondurant -- introduced the amendment and says it will be paid for using two methods.
"This provides meaningful COVID relief to Iowa taxpayers by providing $115 million in tax exemption that is paid for through the Taxpayer Relief Fund, which is obviously a relief fund aptly named for this particular program, as well as year-end surplus funds," said Lohse.
Lohse says getting relief to Iowans affected by the pandemic has been "first and foremost" on the minds of lawmakers, but he said they had to find the right mechanism to get it done.
"Finding the proper way to do it and finding a way that continues to be fiscally responsible is paramount," said Lohse. "That's one of the reasons we took a little more time, to be deliberate about that and making sure we could find the right thing and as soon as possible."
Representative Dave Jacoby -- a Democrat from Coralville -- applauded Republicans in the House for the move. If the bill becomes law, Jacoby says he would like to see Iowa Workforce Development get amended W-2 forms out those affected, so that they can make the necessary updates to their state tax returns.
"I believe there's over 200,000 people affected by this tax change, so I just want us to be clear when both teams send this out and let people know what they're looking at for their tax prep," said Jacoby.
State tax returns in Iowa are due on April 30th -- 15 days after the federal income tax deadline. Jacoby says that means time is paramount to get the legislation passed, so the Department of Revenue is not hit with mountains of amended tax returns.
"In committee, I offered to suspend the rules to get this down to the governor as quick as possible," said Jacoby. "Here it is March 3rd and a lot of people have already done their taxes. I don't want Iowa to become the state champion for amended returns."
The amended bill will now head back to the Senate for consideration.