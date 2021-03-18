(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in the Iowa House have advanced legislation that would make permits to buy or carry concealed weapons optional.
The bill passed with all 59 Republicans and one Democrat voting for it. House File 756 would eliminate Iowa's requirement for a permit from a local sheriff to purchase a handgun, but instead would require a federal instant background check when purchasing from a licensed dealer. House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl -- a Republican from Missouri Valley -- says the omnibus bill is something he has been pushing for since he was first elected in 2007.
"We're not trying to make Iowa less safe," said Windschitl. "We're not trying to eliminate background checks. What we're doing with this piece of legislation is advancing Iowans' freedoms. We talk a lot about the inanimate object -- the gun. Let's move a step beyond that inanimate object. What we are truly talking about are our basic human rights."
Windschitl says the bill is not tied to lobbyist organizations, but is something the Republican majority has been working to pass.
"It's our basic human rights of self-preservation," said Windschitl. "It's not about a gun. It's not about appeasing some gun manufacturer. It's not about appeasing the NRA or the Iowa Firearms Coalition or any other organization out there. This is about respecting Iowans and their basic human rights."
All but one House Democrat opposed the legislation, saying it would create a loophole that would allow private gun sales without any form of background check. Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell -- a Democrat from Ames -- says no Constitutional right should go unchecked.
"Democrats support the Second Amendment," said Wessel-Kroeschell. "No Constitutional Amendment is absolute. Background checks keep firearms out of the hands of felons, domestic abusers and those who have a serious mental health disorder."
The bill creates a Class D Felony in Iowa Code for someone who knowingly sells a firearm to a prohibited individual. Representative Steven Holt -- a Republican from Denison -- says under current law, a person who finds themselves in danger has no access to purchase a firearm without waiting for a permit.
"What about the individual suddenly in a situation in which they feel the need to get a firearm to protect themselves?" asked Holt. "Maybe they have a stalker or an abuser. Currently, they must go to their local sheriff, pay a fee and wait for the sheriff's approval. This could take several days and that person has no means of self-defense during that time. Under the system we are proposing, that person could go to a federally licensed firearms dealer, get that federal instant criminal background check and be home a few hours later with the ability to defend themselves from the stalker or abuser."
Iowans would still be able to get a concealed carry permit after attending a class for use in other states that require such a license. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.