(Des Moines) -- Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill to create an income tax exemption for individuals who provide direct care to people with disabilities.
An Iowa House subcommittee recently unanimously supported House File 264, which would exempt individual income tax wages for nonprofit organization employees providing services for people with a mental or physical disability. The bill now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee, on which State Representative Brent Siegrist serves. Siegrist tells KMA News that the bill would be a compromise between addressing an often underpaid industry and taking some strain off employers to increase wages drastically.
"For example, Certified Nursing Assistants, the pay isn't great and the work is pretty difficult," said Siegrist. "So, short of raising wages a significant amount which would be difficult, this is one way that they'd be able to have a little bit more money in their paycheck. I think across the board healthcare providers or people who have to do the staffing would be in favor of this type of thing because it could help them attract more people into the field."
State officials say the legislation could help direct care workers save up to $1,300 through the exemption.
The legislation also comes at a time when the U.S. Department of Justice reported in 2021 that Iowa was "heavily biased" in institutionalizing people with disabilities, and Governor Kim Reynolds announced the closure of the Glenwood Resource Center in 2024. Siegrist says the tax exemption could be another way to ensure there is adequate staffing to assist the influx of individuals in more "community-based" homes.
"It's another tool in the toolbox, if you will, to have people be willing to undertake that, and obviously people within the Glenwood Resource Center, those were individuals who had significant mental problems, generally," he said. "A lot of times, (community homes) would be used for people that may be perfectly fine intellectually but they have other issues in terms of not being able to take care of themselves. This is one way to keep them in a 'community-based' facility or perhaps even in their home."
While a workforce shortage is present across industries, the Council Bluffs Republican says he is well aware of how the shortage has hit the healthcare industry particularly hard.
"My wife's a nurse at the (Methodist) Jennie Edmundson (Hospital) in Council Bluffs and literally it seems like every night they're asking for more help to come in," said Siegrist. "So, this is an attempt -- this particular bill -- in a very critical area to entice more workers into that healthcare field, which is helping individuals that have pretty significant needs."
While the committee's focus has primarily shifted to potential property tax reform and the state budget, Siegrist believes the tax exemption bill should be up for debate on the committee within the next week. A companion bill, Senate File 7, is working through a Senate Ways and Means Subcommittee.