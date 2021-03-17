(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in the Iowa House have approved a bill that would prohibit cities and counties from banning propane or natural gas hookups to homes.
Since 2019, dozens of cities in California, Washington and Massachusetts have passed ordinances that would prohibit new homes from being fueled by natural gas and would require electric heating. In response, several states have passed legislation outlawing that practice. Representative Jon Jacobsen -- a Republican from Council Bluffs -- says he offered the bill to keep competition for energy providers high.
"I believe in the free flow of natural gas and propane at market prices," said Jacobsen. "I believe in the free flow of oil, all fossil fuels and all renewable energy at market prices. We want to ensure the safety and abundance of these. We believe that the amendments that we have address safety issues and some of the ability of the local municipalities to still exert authority where they need to."
Jacobsen says natural gas -- which heats around 60% of the homes in the state -- has proven to be a reliable source of heat.
"I want to make sure that our children and grandchildren are warm in the winter, not clutching a sibling dying of exposure," said Jacobsen. "Sadly, we saw this literally happen in Texas as of late. We don't need to do the diagnostics on all of that today, but more is better. Free flow of energy of energy at market prices."
Representative Chris Hall -- a Democrat from Sioux City -- opposed the bill. Hall says he grew up on a farm that's heated by propane and lives in a house now heated with natural gas. He says the legislation is a solution in search of a problem that hasn't made it to Iowa.
"This bill is aiming at a threat that I don't believe has reached our borders as a state and our boundaries in terms of communities," said Hall. "We don't have communities that are currently trying to prohibit natural gas or propane hookups for the future, frankly because we know that so many Iowans currently use those heating mechanisms and it's something that is likely to stay clear and in use and remain accessible for both those who retail and sell it and those who would like to use it as a home heating source and a fuel."
The bill passed the House on a 57-36 vote and will now head to the Senate for further consideration.