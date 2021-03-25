(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in the Iowa House have passed a bill that would create some new paths for charter schools in the state.
Following a marathon debate session that lasted into the early morning hours Thursday, the House passed HF813 by a 55-40 vote. The bill would allow groups of stakeholders to apply directly to the state board of education to operate a charter school if they meet a set of criteria. Representative Skyler Wheeler -- a Republican from Orange City -- says the bill is about creating another option for children to be educated.
"Parents know what's best on how and where to educate their students and their children," said Wheeler. "Students all have different needs and perform better in different settings. Some students -- as I've said several times and I'll continue to say -- most students will do better in a traditional brick-and-mortar public school. Some will do well in private school. Some will have success in home-schooling. Some perform better in online settings. As we've seen evident across the nation, some will have great success in a charter school."
Charter schools receive state funding, but are allowed to operate outside of the educational requirements of the state. Charter schools cannot charge tuition and are allowed to tailor the classroom and overall educational experience to fit its students' needs.
"If we agree that different educational settings fit a diverse student populations' needs, then we need to provide those different educational settings," said Wheeler. "If this is about students, and not about certain interest groups or money, then we should have no problem getting this passed."
The proposal was included in a larger school reform bill proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds in January. The House split several provisions of the bill into separate bills due to lack of support for other proposals. Wheeler says the bill is not about allowing outside groups to infiltrate Iowa's education system.
"There's nothing in this bill -- nothing in law -- that requires any student, any teacher, any administrator, any staff member to go to or be associated with a charter school, whatsoever," said Wheeler. "It is 100% a choice. We aren't opening the floodgates to outside groups or torching our education system."
Democrats opposed the legislation, saying state tax dollars would be diverted from public schools into the new charter schools. Wheeler says the bill will encourage public schools to better educate students.
"If your public school is meeting the needs of all of its students, then there wouldn't be a need for a charter school," said Wheeler. "At the end of the day, this comes down to a real, solid question: what are we actually funding? Are we funding systems? Are we funding the status quo? Or are we funding students?"
The Senate has already passed a similar proposal as part of a large reform package that would include creating a scholarship program for private schools. The Senate will now have to take up the House-passed bill on its own.