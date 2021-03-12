(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has passed a bill that would require schools in the state to train staff members to deal with a student experiencing a seizure.
By a 91-1 vote this week, the House passed House File 795, which would require public and private schools to have an individual health plan for students with a known epilepsy diagnosis or other seizure disorder. The bill would also require districts to have at least one staff member -- which could be a school nurse -- trained to administer medication or other therapies to treat a student experiencing a seizure. Representative Ray "Bubba" Sorensen -- a Republican from Greenfield -- floor-managed the bill in the House. He says the bill was brought to him by the Epilepsy Foundation of America.
"It was probably brought to me because my daughter suffered an hour-long seizure when she was 2," said Sorensen. "There are 40 different types of seizures. One-of-10 Americans will experience a seizure and 1-in-26 will develop epilepsy."
Sorensen says the bill requires school districts to form a group that oversees seizure training for school personnel.
"The intent of this bill is to prepare school personnel to recognize and respond appropriately and efficiently to a student experiencing a seizure," said Sorensen. "School districts shall convene a health-related training requirements taskforce to review the requirements that schools must comply with in code and administrative code. They will determine the appropriate timelines and frequency of the training."
A companion piece to the legislation remains in the Senate and has yet to be acted on at the committee level.