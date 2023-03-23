(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has resoundingly passed a bill setting stricter regulations for carbon pipelines.
By a 73-to-20 vote, lawmakers passed House File 565, which requires carbon pipeline companies to acquire 90% of the necessary land for a project before being able to use eminent domain. The bill also lets farmers seek compensation years down the road if crop yields are depressed in the area around a carbon pipeline. Representative Steven Holt is the bill's lead sponsor. While the Iowa Utilities Board oversees hazardous liquid pipeline permits, the Denison Republican says the legislation is needed due to feeling the projects should not be considered "public use," which is often used to allow for eminent domain.
"I believe it is incredible mental gymnastics to conclude that these pipelines are for 'public use,'" said Holt. "Yes, these pipelines are important for ethanol and for agriculture in Iowa, but that does not qualify them for 'public use' a kin to power lines, propane gas, or highways -- but rather they are for 'public benefit.'"
Meanwhile, opponents of the bill, including the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, have stated that restricting the carbon pipeline projects could jeopardize the ethanol industry. Holt emphasized the bill is not about stopping the construction of pipelines, but to ensure they do so primarily through voluntary easements.
"One of the three pipeline companies has not intent of using eminent domain, and we would likely not be having this discussion were it not for the issue of eminent domain," said Holt. "Two pipeline companies have drawn their maps in a very narrow way and tried to use the blunt force of government to seize the property of others, in my opinion, potentially to save money and time. That is why we're having this discussion in the people's house today."
Results of a study released Monday indicated farm income in the state could drop by more than a billion dollars annually, and that corn leaving Iowa without added value would jump from 6% to 44% by the end of the decade if the pipeline projects don't move forward.
Some individuals voting against the bill felt it didn't go far enough by allowing any use of eminent domain, including Representative Henry Cisneros of Muscatine. Meanwhile, Representative Bobby Kaufmann disputed claims that the bill would cripple the ethanol industry.
"I find it to be fascinating the timing of all the different supporting studies that have come out magically the week that we're doing floor debate," said Kaufmann. "I find their lack of existence in the last couple of years where we've been asked to pass year round E-15 mandates, extensions of tax credits, and various other things that I as a farmer completely support. But, never attached to those arguments was, 'if you don't do this, ethanol is going to die.'"
Meanwhile, other's voting against the bill, including Democratic Representative Ross Wilburn, feel the legislation is about politics rather than policy.
"It undermines the role of the utility board, and it's not going to appear on the floor of the senate," said Wilburn. "And even if it did, (Governor Kim Reynolds) will not sign, in my opinion, evidenced in part by the fact that she hasn't lobbied for this like she did with the voucher bill, the gender affirming care bill, or the government re-aligning bill."
Among KMAland lawmakers, Representatives Tom Moore and Devon Wood voted in favor of the bill, while Representative Brent Siegrist voted against, and Representative David Sieck was absent. The bill now heads to the Senate. Food and Water Watch Iowa also held a rally outside the state capitol building late Wednesday morning, supporting the legislation to limit the use of eminent domain for the carbon pipeline projects.