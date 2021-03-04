(Des Moines) -- Members of the Iowa House have voted on rules that would ban demonstrations or rallies on the second floor of the State Capitol Building.
The House Wednesday passed HCR 10, which contains the joint rules with the Senate on how the legislative session is conducted. Representative Brent Siegrist -- a Republican from Council Bluffs -- says the resolution would add one rule that prevents organized group demonstrations from taking place on the second floor of the Capitol, which is where the House and Senate chambers are located, along with a large rotunda.
"It simply states that there will not be demonstrations allowed on this floor of the Capitol," said Siegrist. "Demonstrations are perfectly fine and encourage, if you want, outside the Capitol, at the basement or on the first floor, but they would not be allowed outside the chamber."
Siegrist says the rule is not designed to stifle free speech, but to provide everyone an opportunity to talk with legislators as they exit the chamber.
"It can be disruptive to the work being done in the chambers, but more importantly, we want to make sure that ordinary citizens that aren't part of any demonstration or any other group will be able to bring legislators in and out of the chamber to talk to them," said Siegrist. "I want to make it clear that this does not mean that people from different groups can't wear their t-shirts or their buttons. They just can't have placards or be yelling and screaming."
Siegrist says members of lobbyist groups would still be able to be on the second floor to talk with lawmakers. The resolution states that the measures are in order to ensure the health and safety of elected officials, employees, the public and lobbyists. Demonstrations are defined as posting, wearing or carrying signage, setting up tables or booths, chanting, rallies or marches, but does not include distributing materials directly to legislators.
"Nothing changes, they can call us out, talk to us, give us information and really lobby us for what their causes are," said Siegrist. "It doesn't affect any of that. That's not the intent. This would be no demonstrations with yelling, singing and placards and things of that nature."
The resolution still needs approval in the Senate before going into effect.