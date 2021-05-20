(Des Moines) -- Republican lawmakers in the Iowa House and Senate have taken the initial steps to amend the state Constitution to say that abortion rights are not protected.
In the final two days of the session, both chambers agreed on the language for a potential amendment, which says the Constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion. The proposed amendment is in response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that struck down a fetal heartbeat abortion ban in the state. Senate President Jake Chapman -- a Republican from Adel -- says the amendment is about correcting judicial overreach.
"This legislative body has stood courageously for the life of the unborn," said Chapman. "Regrettably, five unelected judges with the stroke of a pen, fabricated...fabricated a Constitutional right to an abortion under Iowa's Constitution."
Chapman says it should be up to the people of Iowa to decide if abortion should be protected.
"This egregious usurpation of power will not be left unchecked," said Chapman. "It is our responsibility, it is our oath-bound duty to rightfully propose to the people of Iowa a Constitutional amendment to create this judicial overreach."
Senator Liz Mathis -- a Democrat from Hiawatha -- says she has seen protestors at the Capitol this year who spoke against COVID-19 protocols that called for individuals to get a right to choose.
"I've heard members of one group chant 'My body, my choice. My body, my choice,'" said Mathis. "They're talking about vaccinations. They're talking about masks. But it's given me pause as a legislator to think deeply about our basic rights and freedoms. My body, my choice. My reproductive choice. My reproductive freedom. My basic rights."
Mathis acknowledged that the amendment's language would probably pass the legislature, calling it a "steamroller that's gonna plow right through us."
"I won't move the need on this argument that has been firmly in place since well before Roe v. Wade," said Mathis. "In fact, I'm certainly expecting Senator Chapman will stand and attempt to dismantle all my reasoning. I will certainly listen to you. I just may not agree."
In order to go to a public vote, the amendment must again pass the legislature in either 2023 or 2024 before it would be placed on the ballot.