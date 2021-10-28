(Des Moines) — The Iowa House and Senate have both approved a second redistricting plan, setting legislative and congressional districts for the next 10 years in the state.
Both chambers approved the maps following a special session Thursday in Des Moines. The maps were the second version sent to the body from the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency, after Senate Republicans rejected the first version earlier this month. Representative Brent Siegrist — a Republican from Council Bluffs — says Iowa continues to have the “gold standard” in redistricting. He quoted political analyst and found of the Cook Political Report Charlie Cook, who said the nation should follow suit.
"The problem we have in Congress is they don't listen as much, because really only about 50 of them are competitive," said Siegrist. "He went on with his talk. Afterwards, somebody asked him how do we make it better? How do we make the United States House of Representatives better? His exact words were, 'you do what Iowa does.' Here is one of the chief people in the United States saying to do what Iowa does, and you make competitive seats -- and this will be a competitive Congressional map here today -- that will make Congress better."
The plan passed the Senate on a 48-1 vote and the House on a 93-2 vote. Representative Jon Jacobsen — a Republican from Council Bluffs — was one of the two ‘no’ votes in the House. He says the plan would split his home county in too many directions.
"Unlike any other county of our size of 90,000 west of the Raccoon River, we have singularly been disembodied, like in the days of King Henry VIII -- we've been drawn and quartered, the entrails sent to the four winds with a head on a pike," said Jacobsen.
The new plan would put the majority of Pottawattamie County’s territory in State House District 16, along with Mills and Fremont counties, while the western one-third would be in House District 15, along with Harrison County. Council Bluffs would be split into the 19th and 20th House Districts, while a small portion of north-central Pottawattamie County is included in House District 11 — which includes all of Audubon and Carroll counties, as well as parts of Shelby County.
"I have constituents that live 10 miles from me, some of whom will now be up in Carroll County and some who will be down in the Missouri River," said Jacobsen. "With the flood issues that we have now, our voice is further diluted. We have no at-large representation in the county as a whole. We do not have any representative who could possibly represent a majority of the people in the county."
Representative Bobby Kaufmann — a Republican from Wilton and chair of the State Government committee — says legislative Republicans abided by the process in rejecting the first set of maps and asking for a revised version. Had the second set been rejected, the third set of maps would have been drawn by the legislators themselves. Kaufmann says the ‘gold standard’ would have still been present.
"I want to make it crystal clear," said Kaufmann. "Republicans were never going to gerrymander. I want to make it crystal clear, while I recommend map two and I think map two will become law, going to map three was not going to be gerrymandering. I saw that narrative bought into by many of those in the media and pushed by many people in the Democratic Party, as if it were somehow fact. I'm just thrilled today to stand before all of you and show just how wrong they all were."
On the Congressional front, the maps stretch the 3rd Congressional District eastward, including Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Monroe, Wayne and Wapello counties--territory currently covered by the 2nd Congressional District served by Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks. Other counties in Miller-Meeks' district are placed in the new 1st Congressional District, covering a good portion of southeast Iowa. Counties currently located in the old 1st district--including those covered by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson--now comprise the new 2nd Congressional District. As with the first version rejected by legislators, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery and Pottawattamie counties are removed from the 3rd district currently served by Congresswoman Cindy Axne, and placed in the 4th Congressional District covered by Congressman Randy Feenstra. Montgomery County, however, is returned to the 3rd district.