(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in the Iowa House and Senate have sent a bill to Governor Kim Reynolds that would limit the State Auditor's access to certain information and would also stop the office from suing other state agencies or officials.
On Wednesday, the Senate passed Senate File 478 on a party-line vote, less than a week after passing the House. The bill contains several provisions containing to audits conducted by the Office of the State Auditor, which is currently held by Rob Sand who is the only Democrat to hold statewide office. Republican Senator Mike Bousselot of Ankeny pointed to a Supreme Court case involving the Auditor's Office asking for information about a $1 billion deal with the University of Iowa's utilities plant.
"In 2019, the first non-CPA Auditor for our state took office in decades," said Bousselot. "Less than a year later -- in December of that year -- this new non-CPA Auditor looks to see how far the law can go and asks for impossible information about a transaction that isn't even over yet."
The Iowa Supreme Court ultimately decided in Sand's favor in the case. Bousselot says some of the statements made during the case were concerning. Specifically, he says the bill clarifies when an audit begins.
"In that Iowa Supreme Court case, the Auditor's Office says that an audit just begins when I say," said Bousselot. "In fact, audits are always ongoing and that the only restrictions on that office's ability to get information is not whether or not it's related to the audit at hand. It's not relevance or if it matters. All it is is just time and resources. And resources isn't even a real constraint because the Auditor bills who he's auditing. So really, it's just time. Do I have enough time and what do I want to look at today?"
Additionally, the bill would require any disagreements over information between the Auditor and another governmental entity to be settled by arbitration, rather than in the courts. Bousselot says the Legistlature must act as a watchdog for the Auditor's Office.
"This bill gives clearly much needed guidance to the Auditor of State, who has been overreaching," said Bousselot. "It gives guidance, common sense policy, saying that when should an audit begin,? According to CPA standards. What information should the Auditor have access to? All that is necessary and relevant. And how should we settle disputes? In a way that's friendly to taxpayers."
In a March interview with KMA News, Sand blasted the legislation, saying it was the "biggest pro-corruption bill in Iowa history," claiming it takes away his office's ability to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars.
"Auditors, by auditing rule, have to be able to look where they think they need to look make sure everything is on the up and up, and what is relevant in what they need to look at is up to the auditor," said Sand. "They would take that power away from auditors and give it into the hands of the people being audited -- allowing them to effectively bury waste, fraud, and abuse, because they don't want it to see the light of day and they don't want to deal with the public blowback on it."
Sand also took issue with the portion of the bill requiring arbitration to settle disputes between his office and other governmental bodies. Sand says the ability to take disputes to court ensures a fair process.
"So if you take away our access to the courts and put us into a 'stacked deck' of a panel with one person from our office and then two people from an entity that are running the other way and ultimately responsible for waste, fraud, and abuse -- what's common sense tell us about how that's going to turn out," said Sand. "Taking away those checks and balances is a terrible idea and they are as old as the American Republic itself. We have used court access to be able to get hidden documents that entities were trying to hide from us."
The bill now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk for her signature. Reynolds has not commented on the legislation and has not indicated if she will sign it.