(Des Moines) – Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have passed a law requiring in-person attendance at caucus meetings.
The bill comes just days after the Iowa Democratic Party released a plan that would make the presidential preference part of the caucus a mail-in format. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls – a Democrat from Johnson County – says the bill is a sad day for Iowa.
"The attempts to use state government to dictate to major political parties in this state how they are supposed to select delegates using their caucus process is, I think, flagrantly unconstitutional and certainly not the direction that our state should be going," said Wahls.
Wahls says the legislation would tank his party’s plan to keep their first-in-the-nation status.
"This bill -- if it becomes law -- will break decades of bipartisan unity and cooperation in support of protecting Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses," said Wahls. "It will take away Iowa Democrats' constitutional rights to set our own rules and processes. And it will virtually require that caucuses remain less accessible and less lowercase 'd' democratic than our state deserves."
Senator Jeff Taylor – a Republican from Sioux Center – is a political science professor. He says preserving the tradition of in-person meetings to decide presidential preference and party platforms are an important piece of Iowa history.
"The whole idea of a caucus is that you meet in person, face-to-face," said Taylor. "You get together with your neighbors. Some caucuses are bigger than others depending on the size of the community and whether you meet as a precinct within a larger city or whether you meet maybe citywide if you're in a smaller town or rural area. But to me, that's a tradition that's worth protecting."
The bill passed on a party-line vote in both chambers this week. Republicans say the measure is necessary to keep Iowa’s status as the first state to pick presidential candidates. Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law.