(Des Moines) -- It appears lawmakers in Des Moines have reached an agreement on state funding to improve broadband in the state.
The House on Wednesday approved the budget for several departments within the government, which included a $100 million appropriation for the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Fund under the Office of the Chief Information Officer. In January, Governor Kim Reynolds called on lawmakers to allocate $150 million for the program, while House and Senate lawmakers eventually settled on the $100 million mark. Representative Chris Hall -- a Democrat from Sioux City -- introduced an amendment that would keep the funding level at $100 million, but would use COVID-19 relief money from the federal government to pay for it, instead of the state's general fund.
"There is a bipartisan agreement that this is something the state needs to continue to look into, both setting up the grant program and devoting resources to it," said Hall. "Knowing that that bill passed with a strong bipartisan vote in both chambers, that created the bucket, so to speak, for dollars to eventually be put into. The House and Senate have chosen to allocate $100 million from the state's general fund to go toward the cause of broadband expansion."
Hall says funding broadband is a bipartisan issue, but the sticking point is where exactly the money should come from.
"We know that per the rules and requirements of the American Rescue Plan that a share of funds have been given to the state of Iowa by the federal government and we know that the use of those funds toward broadband expansion is accepted and that it is one of the best ways that we can keep our general fund dollars also flexible," said Hall. "I bring this amendment forward simply to indicate that House Democrats are supportive of a funding of broadband expansion at the level of $100 million. We have a different preference on where those dollars come from."
He says the plan would be to shift the program back to state funding after the first year.
"It is a one-year appropriation, and we will hopefully see them funded in years two and three," said Hall. "House Democrats also share that idea. We believe that this is an appropriate use for the first year of funds and in years two and three to fully commit to that higher level in future years of funding. We'll revisit it in the future."
Hall's amendment was defeated on a party-line vote. Representative John Landon -- a Republican from Ankeny -- says using federal money to finance the program could create issues with the regulations tied to it.
"With that federal money comes a lot of federal regulations," said Landon. "Those regulations have not been issued yet. Our plan is not to supplement state dollars with federal dollars. It's just not smart budgeting at this time. It's all too premature to use the fund, because the federal government has not given us those directions on how to use it. I would urge the body to vote no."
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration. The Senate's initial budget proposal did not include money for broadband improvements, but Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver has said that his chamber would put money toward the program once a spending level compromise was reached.