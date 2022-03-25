(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House has approved a temporary measure blocking the setting of public hearings regarding eminent domain for carbon pipeline companies.
The Iowa House of Representatives, by a voice vote, accepted the measure requiring the Iowa Utilities Board not to set a public hearing with carbon pipeline companies requesting eminent domain before February 1st, 2023. The action comes after several landowners across the state of Iowa have spoken out against the use of eminent domain for a private company, such as the ones proposing three separate Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects. Representative Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, says the amendment is to provide a more fair and level playing field for landowners.
"This amendment does not change the rules, it codifies promises made to landowners, it does not stop the pipelines, it simply allows negotiations to go on in a fair premise," Kaufmann said. "A negotiation being had with the threat of eminent domain hanging over a landowners head, is not a negotiation."
House Democrats appeared split on the measure. Representative Steven Hansen of Sioux City says while he supports questioning the precedents of giving a private company eminent domain rights, he wishes an earlier bill could have tackled the issue head-on.
"I think it's unfortunate we could have addressed this head on and I don't think we are," Hansen said. "I think people were under the impression that we were going to deal with this this year, they were given that impression frankly by a lot of elected officials."
Hansen says rather than truly tackling the issue, he compared the amendment to "a study," saying it only kicked the can down the road.
Meanwhile, Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said the measure could serve as a starting point for what needs to be a bigger and harder conservation.
"We as a body have not tackled this issue in a big way, we haven't had the hard conversation," Konfrst said. "We're going to have to have that conversation because it is really important we address issues like landowner rights, public good definition, what kind of pipelines we want, what are the environmental implications. All of the issues that are around this are critically important."
Kaufmann also says there are some ambiguities currently laid out in the IUB's provided guidelines.
"There is arguably ambiguity on decisions that are made and the IUB's job is to follow what we prescribe," Kaufmann said. "So I'm open to changing that prescription and making it better."
With the voice vote, no records of who voted yes or no are available. The temporary measure was attached to the end of a much larger budget bill that will now head to the Senate for consideration.