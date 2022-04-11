(Des Moines) -- An Iowa judge has removed Democratic Candidate Abby Finkenauer from the ballot for the upcoming June Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
Polk County District Court Judge Scott Beattie ruled that Finkenauer had not attained the appropriate amount of signatures on nomination petitions to qualify for the June 7th primary. In a statement Monday morning, the Cedar Rapids Democrat stated "our campaign submitted more than 5,000 signatures, 1,500 more signatures than are required to qualify for the ballot. We are confident that we have met the requirements to be on the ballot." Additionally, the Finkenauer campaign team called the action "the bidding of Chuck Grassley and his allies in Washington," and that the judge "ruled in favor of a meritless and partisan legal action."
Finkenauer's campaign says they intend to pursue all options to fight back against the ruling which removes her from the contest of filling the Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley.
Also in a statement Monday morning, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann stated "despite Tom Miller and Rob Sand's best effort to use their official offices to help Democrat favorite Abby Finkenauer stay on the ballot, the rule of law has prevailed. Miller and Sand should be ashamed of their hyper-partisan actions and have more respect for our election laws. Miller especially, as the state's highest elected attorney."
Kim Schmett, a former chair of the Polk County Republicans, and Leanne Pellett, co-chair of the Cass County Republicans had previously challenged Finkenauer's nomination stating she had not met the required 3,500 signatures, which was originally dismissed in late March by a state panel by a 2-1 vote.
If a challenge to the ruling is unsuccessful, the remaining candidates on the democratic primary would include Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, and Glenn Hurst, a doctor and Minden city council member.