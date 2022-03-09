Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.