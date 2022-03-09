(KMAland) -- Iowa landowners have begun to organize in opposition to the carbon dioxide pipelines proposed to cut through a majority of the state.
The Iowa Easement Team was formed to assist Iowa landowners affected by the proposed carbon pipelines in their legal efforts, and primarily Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline. Domina Law, an Omaha-based law firm, is handling the legal efforts for the group. Managing Lawyer Brian Jorde says one of the top concerns for him and the group he represents is the dangerous precedent that could be set by giving Summit, a private company, the ability to use eminent domain.
"So now we're going to put the private profits to make these millionaires and billionaires more millions and more billions at the expense of thousands of people across the country, and hundreds if not thousands in Iowa alone, taxpayers, voters, residents," Jorde emphasized. "At some point you cant just go handing out the power to take what is someone else's and tell them what they can and can't do."
In January, Summit submitted its permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board, which included a request for eminent domain, but was unsure at the time how much would be needed for the over 700 miles the project would cover. The application is still subject to an evidentiary hearing before it can be approved.
Jorde says a bill, Senate File 2160, was also proposed in the Iowa Legislature that would have added "sanity" back into the conversation and provided more protection for Iowa's landowners. The bill included stricter requirements for liquid carbon pipelines, including having a specific percentage of voluntary easements already secured before submitting a request for eminent domain.
"What's not reasonable about that," Jorde claimed. "The fact that the pipeline company so ardently opposed that is exhibit A to how unpopular this project is and the fact that they know unless they take what otherwise doesn't belong to them, that there's no hope for them constructing this project."
However, the bill, which cleared a Senate commerce subcommittee, was pulled from consideration in the full committee before the Iowa Legislature's first funnel deadline.
In interacting with the hundreds of landowners that have joined the Iowa Easement Team, Jorde says he has yet to hear one positive experience a landowner has had with a pipeline representative.
"It's all the lack of transparency, saying one thing, doing another, not following up, arrogance, attitude, 'if you don't do this it doesn't really matter because we can take it from you anyway,'" Jorde explained. "The typical attitudes you get with pipeline companies and the subcontractors (and) contractors they employ. The hundreds and hundreds of people that I've talked to, I haven't heard of any positive experiences."
Domina Law also helped organize landowners against a crude oil pipeline proposed in Nebraska, including filing 200 lawsuits and appeals over 11 years.
The Iowa Easement Team has also requested a meeting with Governor Kim Reynolds. More information on the group and its efforts can be found on its website.