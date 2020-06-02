(Des Moines) -- Iowa law enforcement officials say officers are evaluating individual situations when it comes to using force with protestors.
Polk and Scott counties, as well as Council Bluffs, were among local governments setting curfews in response to large-scale protests following the police custody death of George Floyd. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens says law enforcement officials are placed in a difficult situation when dealing with civil unrest.
"It's not a science, it's an art, so to speak," said Bayens. "Those events are incredibly dynamic and chaotic. It's chaotic for those that are in attendance, but it's also chaotic for the officers, quite frankly. We train and train and train in large part so we can somewhat divorce ourselves from the chaos and the emotion that naturally builds in all of us and to try to remain those consummate professionals."
Bayens says a number of factors goes into the decision by an officer to use force against a crowd.
"Those decisions are made not in a vacuum," said Bayens. "For example, Monday night we had folks stationed in the crowd, we had received intelligence information, we were monitoring social media, we were evaluating whether there was coordinated efforts being made during the course of that. We have to evaluate all those things in conjunction with one another to evaluate the necessity and the risk of taking those actions."
While unrest continues in parts of the state, Governor Kim Reynolds says officials are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Reynolds says she's unsure if large group protests could have an impact on case numbers in the state.
"We're going to look at the data like we said we would all along," said Reynolds. "That's what Test Iowa and the system that we've put in place -- the data management system -- and the availability to test and the case investigation really allows us to do that."
Iowa now reports 20,017 total positive cases of the virus in the state.