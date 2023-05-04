(Des Moines) -- The 2023 Iowa Legislative Session is officially in the books.
Nearly six days after the scheduled end of the session, lawmakers officially adjourned the House and Senate less than 30 minutes apart on Thursday afternoon. During his closing remarks, House Speaker Pat Grassley says his biggest fear entering this session was navigating work with a large number of first-year lawmakers.
"One of the toughest challenges about what we do in here, whether it's the leaders or just in general keeping this chamber functioning, is imagine a multi-billion dollar business trying to run and having a third of the workforce just turn over in one year," said Grassley. "That's what we faced coming into this session as leaders and those of use who have been here for awhile. To be honest with you, that was probably one of the biggest concerns I had is how as the leader of our caucus we were going to make sure we kept everyone together driving towards the same goals."
Republicans held a majority in both chambers, as well as the governor's office, for 2023, passing a sweeping reorganization of state government, a massive overhaul of the state's property tax code and a change in how public dollars are used to educate children, among many other things. Grassley thanked House Democrats for their work as well.
"I know at times it feels like that not everyone is having their voice heard," said Grassley. "We spend a lot of time behind the scenes trying to communicate from Leader Windschitl and my perspective with the minority caucus. While you may not agree with what we're doing, we want to make sure we're not trying to surprise you with anything and making sure the things that we're trying to do are the things that we've told you we're going to do. I think we've done a good job in that and hopefully that's your expectation of the majority party."
House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl also capped the session, saying the biggest accomplishment of the body was how well they worked to make the state a better place.
"The way that we've come together and the vast majority of the legislation that we've passed has been bipartisan," said Windschitl. "We have been able to sit down and have those conversations and take minority input and take majority input and meld that into legislation that is better for all Iowans. I do believe the work that we've done here in this General Assembly in this first year is making Iowa a better place to live, grow and raise your family."
Lawmakers used the final day of the session to tie up some loose ends with departmental budgets, as well as pass some last-minute pieces of legislation. Barring a special session, lawmakers will return to Des Moines next January.