(Des Moines) -- Members of the Iowa Legislature have passed a bill that would ban the issuance of identification cards showing an individual has had a COVID-19 vaccine.
The House passed the initial version of the bill late last month, which prohibits businesses, universities, non-profits and other entities from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for entry. Representative Steven Holt -- a Republican from Denison -- says the bill is not about taking a side on the safety of the vaccine.
"There are people who believe the vaccines don't work, people who believe they do, people who believe they're dangerous and people who believe they are safe," said Holt. "That is not the issue here. The issue is with all of this going on, I think we can almost all fundamentally agree it should be the choice of the individual whether they get this vaccination or not, based upon their health care situation, based upon their own realities of age, health and whatever factors they would like to consider. That is what this is about: the right of the individual to choose."
The bill cleared the Senate Wednesday, with two Democrats joining Republicans in voting for the ban. Senate President Jake Chapman -- a Republican from Adel -- was the only senator to speak prior to the vote. He says the bill offers Iowans the choice to be vaccinated.
"Iowans don't want to be forced to have a chemical injected into their body to be able to go to a baseball game, to go to the grocery store, to live their lives," said Chapman. "Mr. President, I am so enthusiastic and excited to be able to run this bill and to have the opportunity to vote on this bill, because here in Iowa, we will protect Iowans from being forced by tyrannical governments to inject their body with chemicals that they may or may not wish to have."
Last month, Governor Kim Reynolds called on legislators to send her a bill banning vaccine passports. The Biden Administration has previously announced that it would not require proof of a vaccine for travelers or for those entering businesses from the federal level. Reynolds says not requiring a vaccine is consistent with her stance of trusting Iowans to do what's best during the pandemic.
"Since the start of the pandemic, I've consistently put my trust in Iowans to do the right thing, rather than demand or mandate it," said Reynolds. "Vaccination is no different. While I'll believe in the efficacy of the vaccine enough to get it myself and encourage Iowans to do the same, I also respect that it's a personal choice."
The bill does include an exemption for hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes, which allows them to require a vaccine for visitors. Employers in Iowa can still require employees to be vaccinated.