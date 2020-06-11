(Des Moines) — Following weeks of protest in the country after the death of George Floyd in police custody, Iowa lawmakers have passed a bill aimed at reforming policing in the state.
The bipartisan legislation bans chokeholds by police officers except in life-or-death situations, lets the State Attorney General investigate deaths in police custody, prevents cops with bad records from being hired by new departments and requires all officers in the state to have de-escalation training. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says lawmakers are listening to Iowans in passing this bill.
"When the government fails to protect the people, unprotected rightfully seek a solution," said Whitver. "When the rights to life and due process are denied to people like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery, it provides a platform for the shared experiences of other black Americans. They demand some solutions from their government and so do I."
Senator Zach Wahls — a Democrat from Coralville — pointed particular attention to the portion of the bill that would prevent Iowa police departments from hiring officers with past allegations of misconduct.
"We have heard examples -- I certainly have in my own district -- of cops who should not have been on the force and who were able to get employment when they should not have had it," said Wahls. "Ultimately in order to be removed, they had to pay hefty price by folks were in those areas."
On the House side of the chamber, Representative Bobby Kaufmann — a Republican from Wilton — credited colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their work in crafting a bipartisan bill. He particularly pointed out the work of Democratic Representative Ako Abdul-Samad, who spoke with demonstrators outside the Capitol during the first nights of unrest.
"I think this bill is the product of one very simple word that Representative Abdul-Samad has repeatedly brought up," said Kaufmann. "That is listening. This bill is the product of the Legislative Black Caucus, of the Governor's Office and leadership of both parties in both chambers coming together and listening."
Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo, who along with Abdul-Samad, Represenatative Ruth Ann Gaines, Representative Ross Wilburn and Representative Phyllis Thede are the only African-American members of the legislature, says the body can accomplish historic action when it works together.
"This body, in 10 days, through hard work and critical conversations were able to make significant steps in addressing historic injustices in our country," said Smith.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stood silently in both chambers as the bill was debated for the first time in her career. In a statement following the bill’s passage, Reynolds said, “These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day. We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.” Reynolds is expected to sign the legislation into law.