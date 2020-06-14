(Des Moines) — Iowa lawmakers have approved establishing a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.
Hours before adjourning for the year, lawmakers in both chambers added an amendment to a bill pertaining to life support for a child. The amendment would create a 24-hour period between a woman’s initial decision to have an abortion and the actual procedure. In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion was unconstitutional. Representative Shannon Lundgren — a Republican from Peosta — says the waiting period is just.
"Twenty-seven states have waiting periods before abortions," said Lundgren. "Iowa has a three-day waiting period for a marriage license, 72-hour waiting period after a birth for an adoption and a 90-day waiting period for divorce."
Since the 2018 ruling, Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a majority of the justices on the Supreme Court, meaning a reversal of their previous ruling is possible. Lundgren says waiting 24 hours after making such a big decision is reasonable under Iowa law.
"Iowa already recognizes waiting periods in the code for a reasonable amount of time to consider a life impacting decision," said Lundgren. "24 hours is not an unreasonable amount of time to think about a decision that impacts more than just one life."
Democratic Representative Andy McKean was the only Democrat to vote for the amendment in either chamber. Opponents argue that a waiting period could cause an undue burden on a woman seeking an abortion. Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell — a Democrat from Ames — says a woman seeking an abortion has already undergone a “self-imposed” waiting period.
"First, you need to know a woman does not rush into making a decision to seek abortion care," said Wessel-Kroeschell. "The average amount of time a woman takes to make that decision is 10 days after discovering she is pregnant."
Wessel-Kroeschell says the amendment also does not offer protection to victims of rape and incest.
"This bill does not even have an exception for rape and incest," said Wessel-Kroeschell. "You are restricting access to abortion for women who have survived rape and incest, that is just wrong. Most Iowans place trust in their doctors. Doctors should be making these decisions with their patients, not politicians."
Republicans argue that current Iowa Code contains exceptions for medical emergencies. The bill now heads to Reynolds for her consideration.