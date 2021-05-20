(Des Moines) -- Nearly three weeks later than scheduled, the Iowa Legislature has officially adjourned for 2021.
April 30th was the last scheduled day for lawmakers to receive per diem payments and have clerks on staff, but Republicans in the House and Senate remained deadlocked over several key tax and mental health funding proposals, causing the session to run long. Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds and Senate Republicans agreed on a tax plan compromise and House Republicans gave their blessing earlier this week. Reynolds says legislators were able to reach a compromise that satisfied all sides.
"We had a lot of great ideas in both chambers," said Reynolds. "What I was able to do was to take a look at some of the priorities in both chambers, as well as some of my priorities, and put them together. And then we talked about how we move forward with that compromise bill. We were able to do that and continue to look for ways that we could even enhance it."
Wednesday consisted of lawmakers finishing up budget work and passing a nearly $8.2 billion state budget, plus other last-minute policy pieces, and then adjourning just before midnight. As part of the tax plan compromise, lawmakers agreed to shift funding for mental health services away from property taxes and to the state's general fund.
"We did comprehensive mental health reform and then we passed the first-ever children's mental health system that they've been talking about for 20 years," said Reynolds. "We told all of them, let's get the foundation in place and the last piece will be the funding. We were able to do that with this legislation. I am really excited about it. It's the right thing to do and it's the final piece to mental health reform that we've been working on since 2017, I think."
Overall, Reynolds says the 2021 session was a good thing for the state.
"It's investing in foundational priorities," said Reynolds. "All of that: broadband, housing, daycare, mental health, mental health parity, what a huge win. We've saw how important that was during the COVID. That's all a part of this package, as well as many other things. I'm really, really proud of the bill that we were able to get passed. That, on top of a lot of other things that we were able to do this year, it's a big year for Iowans."
Now that funding for mental health services has been shifted to the state, Reynolds says it has a stable funding source.
"We are always looking at ways that we can enhance and do things better," said Reynolds. "By providing performance-based contracts, by holding everybody to the same metric, so that we can start to compare apples-to-apples, I think there's ways where we can learn and provide some efficiencies. Maybe we can do some things better. Maybe we don't have the right core services. There might be some additional core-plus services that we need to add into the system. This really lays the groundwork from an equity perspective to have those conversations."
Several high profiles bills failed to pass this session, including a push from Reynolds to require higher blends of biofuels at gas pumps. Reynolds has asked retailers and producers to negotiate prior to next session to reach a compromise that can be passed. Also failing to pass was a proposal to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports, something Reynolds had asked lawmakers to send to her before the end of the session.