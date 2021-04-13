(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature have approved a measure that would eliminate a defunct commission established to deal with preservation along the Missouri River.
By a 59-34 vote this week, the Iowa House gave final approval to SF185, which would eliminate the Missouri River Preservation and Land Use Authority. The Senate approved the same bill in February. Representative Jon Jacobsen -- a Republican from Council Bluffs -- says the authority was established in 1991, but currently has no members and hasn't met in nearly 30 years. Calling the bill code clean-up, he says Iowa already has other agreements in place to address flooding along the Missouri River.
"Iowa collaborates with Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and the Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha and Kansas City offices to prepare and plan for floods and the land adjacent to the Missouri River," said Jacobsen.
Jacobsen also points to agreements between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for management of Corps-owned land along the river. Additionally, he says another funding of the commission dealt with endangered species and habitat along the river, something he says is currently covered by the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee.
"MRRIC is a 70-member committee that's made up of federal, state, tribal and stakeholder representatives throughout the basin," said Jacobsen. "It provides guidance and recommendation to federal, tribal, state, local and private entities for the river's threatened and endangered species and on the Missouri River ecosystem restoration plan working to restore their habitats, while sustaining the river's many uses."
Representative Steven Hansen -- a Democrat from Sioux City -- was a member of the legislature when the commission was established and says the vision was a good one. He says Nebraska and South Dakota have used similar commissions to help spur environmentally-friendly projects along the river.
"When you look over on the other side of the Missouri River, some of the things that they have done from North Sioux City, South Dakota, to South Sioux City and right on down to Council Bluffs," said Hansen. "There's been some pretty fun things and very environmental-friendly things done on the Nebraska side, which Iowa certainly ought to replicate."
Democratic Representative Charlie McConkey of Council Bluffs also voted against the legislation. McConkey says he would like to keep the authority as another tool in the toolbox to help with recovery from the devastating floods of 2019.
"Restoring the flood plains of the Missouri River, floodwaters need a place to go without destroying agriculture lands, homes and businesses," said McConkey. "Also, restoring the natural flow of the river, restoring habitat for wildlife and dealing with rebuilding the strength of the levies while maintaining flood storages."
Democrats opposed the legislation, saying they would like to see the commission receive some sort of funding. The original membership of the authority was to consist of conservation board members and county supervisors from counties bordering the river, as well as six members of the public. The bill now heads to Governor Reynolds for her signature before becoming law.