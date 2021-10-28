(Des Moines) — The Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would allow employees to claim a medical or religious exemption to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate by their employer and collect unemployment if they are fired for refusing.
The bill was unveiled just hours before a special session began Thursday in Des Moines to address Congressional and Legislative redistricting. If signed into law by Governor Reynolds, the bill would allow employees to exempt themselves from a workplace vaccine mandate if they believe it would be “injurious to the health and well being of the employee or an individual residing with an employee.” The bill also allows an exemption if doing so would conflict with a the “tenets and practices of a religion of which the employee is an adherent or member.” Representative Henry Stone — a Republican from Forest City — says the bill protects Iowans’ freedoms.
"Employers don't want to fire their employees here in the state of Iowa," said Stone. "They're struggling to hire people in the first place. This bill now allows employers to keep their workforce by accepting medical and religious exemptions."
President Biden has signed an executive order that would require employers with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or be regularly tested. The order also covers health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding. Representative Bruce Hunter — a Democrat from Des Moines — says the calling it a medical exemption is a misnomer, because a health care professional is not required to sign off on a claim.
"It's not really a medical exemption and it's not really a religious exemption," said Hunter. "It's just a personal exemption of 'I just don't want to get this vaccine, and I'll say that I think it's going to be bad for me medically.' You don't have to have any doctor sign off on it. You don't have to say that you have asthma, you don't need to say that you are immune-compromised. All I have to do is get my 8x10 notebook out and say, 'I think this vaccine might harm me, I don't want to take it. You can't fire me.'"
Employers in Iowa would still be able to terminate an employee, but the bill would guarantee unemployment benefits for the fired employee who refused a vaccine. Senator Zach Nunn — a Republican from Altoona — says the federal government has overstepped its authority with the mandate and that this bill protects Iowans who do not want to be vaccinated.
"There are legitimate reasons in Iowa today where an employee should not be forced to share their medical history with an employer," said Nunn. "There are legitimate reasons today where an employer should not be told we will shut you down, we will fine you, we will punish you, if you do not probe into your employee's medical history."
The bill passed the House 68-27 and the Senate 45-4. Many Senate Democrats supported the bill, stating they favor the unemployment portion. Senator Tony Bisignano — a Democrat from Des Moines — says the bill does not guarantee someone can’t be fired for refusing a shot. Instead, he says it buys them off with unemployment.
"This bill doesn't stand up for anything," said Bisignano. "All you're doing is buying people off by giving them a trade of unemployment for them standing by either their medical or religious convictions."
During public comments in earlier in the day, business industry leaders said the bill puts Iowa businesses in conflict, because they must decide between following state or federal law.