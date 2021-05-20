(Des Moines) -- In the waning hours of the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers have passed a bill and Governor Reynolds has signed it into law that would ban school districts from requiring masks in their buildings.
Prior to adjourning for the year, the legislature approved House File 847 with an amendment that would prevent school districts from requiring masks on students or staff. The bill would also prevent local governments from requiring face coverings within businesses. State Representative Dustin Hite says the bill does allow for exceptions when it comes to safety equipment or other provisions of law.
"Schools, after this bill becomes enacted, are no longer able to require the wearing of masks," said Hite. "Of course, there are exceptions for things that are required for instructional or extracurricular purposes or other safety equipment that's already in code."
Representative Christina Bohannan -- a Democrat from Iowa City -- says the ban goes too far, as it would prevent masks being required in future pandemics or during an acute public health concern.
"I know that this bill sort of focuses on COVID-19, because that's the situation we're in right now," said Bohannan. "Thanks to scientists and thanks to the Biden Administration, we now have vaccines available and we're starting to see the light at the end of tunnel on COVID-19, we hope. But, we don't know what's coming down the road, and we shouldn't tie the hands of local governments and school boards in responding to any kinds of future illnesses or threats."
Representative Steven Holt -- a Republican from Denison -- says the bill does nothing to prevent a student from wearing a mask in school if they choose.
“If we believe the vaccines work, if we believe that masks work, then fine," said Holt. "Get the vaccine. Wear the mask and don’t worry about what other people are doing. You be you and you let them be them. This is about freedom.”
The bill passed House on a 53-35 vote and the Senate on a 29-17 vote. Senator Sarah Trone Garriott -- a Democrat from Windsor Heights -- says the ban takes control away from local officials.
"You are taking away the authority of elected leaders who are accountable to their community in a way that you are just not," said Trone Garriott. "Taking away the decision-making authority of their locally elected school boards who care about their community in a way you do not. And when, not if, our next pandemic comes around, medically vulnerable children or children with medically vulnerable family members that they love dearly will find no safe place in Iowa, because you won't stand up for them."
Following passage, House Speaker Pat Grassley personally delivered the bill to Governor Reynolds in her office, where she signed it into law. The ban takes place immediately, meaning any school districts who still had mask mandates in place are now nullified.