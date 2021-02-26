(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would make sweeping changes to the state's elections laws.
The Senate approved the bill Tuesday and the House passed it Wednesday night along party lines. Among other things, the bill would shorten Iowa's early voting period from 29 days to 20 days and would close polls at 8 p.m. on election day instead of 9 p.m. Representative Bobby Kaufmann -- a Republican from Wilton -- says the bill is not in response to Iowa's elections in 2020, which he says were conducted fairly.
"The job of the State Government Committee is to ensure election integrity," said Kaufmann. "It is my view that government should be run like a business. What do you do when you have a very successful year in business? Do you put it on auto-pilot and walk away and hope it replicates itself? No. You look at what you did right, what you did wrong and you make improvements."
Democrats in both chambers questioned the necessity of making changes to Iowa's election laws, saying instead the legislation was in response to former President Trump claiming massive voter fraud in 2020. Democratic Representative Bruce Hunter says election officials in Iowa even say that the current system works.
"Secretary of State Pate said that despite record turnout in the primary and in the general election, despite a record number of absentee ballot requests that were sent out, despite a record number of absentee ballots being filled out and sent back in, despite being in a pandemic, the 2020 election ran exceedingly smooth," said Hunter.
The bill would also require that absentee ballots be inside of the county auditor's office by 8 p.m. on election day, ending the period for absentee ballots arriving by mail after the election. County auditors across the state are opposed to the legislation, which would add criminal liability for election workers. Kaufmann says the bill adds due process to alleged violations of elections law.
"I want to be clear that I think that 95% of our auditors did a tremendous job this last election cycle," said Kaufmann. "I want to give a shoutout to my own auditor back home -- Cari (Dauber) -- who worked tirelessly in the 2020 election. But a few brazenly broke the law, and one even said 'what are you gonna do about it?' Well, we're here today to do something about it."
The bill limits drop boxes to one per county and will outlaw satellite locations for in-person absentee voting. The bill now heads to Governor Reynolds for her signature.