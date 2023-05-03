(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in Iowa have sent a bill to the governor with bipartisan support that would reform the state's property tax system.
On Tuesday, the Iowa Senate and House both approved a bill that would make three major changes to the property tax system, which is the primary way of funding local governments. State Senator Dan Dawson -- a Republican from Council Bluffs -- spearheaded the effort, which he says was a priority of leadership in both parties.
"Coming into this General Assembly, property tax reform was a bipartisan priority," said Dawson. "It was one of the two key priorities laid out by (Senate Majority) Leader (Jack) Whitver in his opening day speech. The very first bill filed by the Iowa House was a property tax bill and leaders on both sides of the aisle spoke to needing to address this issue. We heard from Iowans about the need for property tax reform and those echoes only became louder as the recent round of near-record valuation letters to Iowans this last month."
One of the major impacts of the bill is a provision that would require cities and counties to lower their property tax levies in response to record increases in assessed valuations for homes and properties across the state. State Senator Mark Costello -- a Republican from Imogene -- voted in favor of the package, saying it is good for the Iowa taxpayer.
"Our assessments have gone up so much lately and that automatically increases the taxes whether the levy rate gets changed or not," said Costello. "What this will do is make that levy rate come down so if there is an increase in assessments, it will be offset with the lowering of that rate. The supervisors will have the ability to raise that, but they will have to take a vote to raise that tax on you, so it won't just be an automatic increase in your taxes based on the assessment."
Additionally, the bill consolidates a number of city levies into the general fund, increases homestead tax credits for seniors and military and increases public notification requirements from local governments about where tax dollars are spent. Dawson says the bill gets right at the heart of addressing rising property tax bills.
"One of the things that have always become clear is that previous legislative bodies have tried everything other than what ultimately taxes are, that is basically a collection of taxes and revenue from individual property taxpayers," said Dawson. "We've dealt with assessments. We've dealt with rollbacks. But if we're really going to reform our system, it became apparent that we need to focus on the homeowner and try to focus on the actual levy itself. That's really ultimately the one thing we've never tried to do around here. Ultimately, all the roads took us back to that."
The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and 94-1 in the House. Dawson says it is just the first step in a multi-year process to overhaul the property tax system in the state.
"The work here isn't finished," said Dawson. "It's only just begun. There are a variety of topics out there that this Legislature will have to confront: commercial-industrial rollbacks, pipeline rollbacks, homestead, education and ultimately local government revenue diversification. Those things will be conversations that we have in the immediate years to come."
The bill now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds for her signature. Reynolds has indicated her support for the legislation.