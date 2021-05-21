(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House and Senate have unanimously passed a bill to bolster small meat lockers in the state.
On the final day of the 2021 session, the Senate took up a bill that had previously passed the House in April to create a Butchery Innovation and Revitalization fund. Through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the bill would provide $750,000 in the first year to small meat lockers to help them expand and improve their operation. During debate in April, Representative Phil Thompson -- a Republican from Jefferson -- says the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted Iowans' desire for locally-sourced meat.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, many of us remember walking into our grocery stores only to find empty meat cases and barren toilet paper shelves," said Thompson. "We saw outbreaks and closures at some of our larger meatpacking plants and a supply chain that struggled to keep up with demand for essential items."
The grant funds will be made available to meat processing facilities that employ less than 50 people.
"These funds may be used to expand, refurbish and acquire facilities, acquire refrigeration or freezer facilities and equipment necessary to expand processing capacity," said Thompson. "These funds are to be targeted to small and medium-sized lockers that employ less than 50 people."
Additionally, the bill instructs the Secretary of Agriculture to establish a task force to study the feasibility of starting an artisanal butchery program at Iowa State University or a community college to increase the amount of custom butchers in the state. Representative Chris Hall -- a Democrat from Sioux City -- says his family typically buys a half or whole hog and that he purchased steaks directly from farmers this winter to use as Christmas gifts.
"I think that it speaks to a greater interest in our state and many other places where people are looking to find a connection to local agriculture and know where their food comes from," said Hall.
Representative Chad Ingels -- a Republican from Randalia -- is a farmer who helped craft the bill. He says he spoke with numerous producers who wanted increased opportunities to sell their livestock locally and with consumers who wanted more chances to purchase directly from a farm.
"I think that this is a great bill for the entrepreneurs that operate our small and medium-sized lockers," said Ingels. "It provides a lot of great opportunities for farmers that want to do some additional value-added things for their livestock operations. It provides consumers with a whole lot more choice locally. And I think it provides a lot of opportunities for main street businesses to keep money in the community."
The Senate amended the bill, placing a provision that no more than 5% of the program's funding be spent on administrative costs. The House also passed the amended version on the final day of the session and it now awaits Governor Kim Reynolds' signature.