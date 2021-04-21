(Des Moines) -- The leader of the Iowa National Guard says a personal battle with COVID-19 this winter opened his eyes to the potential severity of the virus.
During Governor Kim Reynolds' weekly press conference Wednesday, Major General Ben Corell -- who serves as adjutant general of the guard -- says he contracted the virus in November.
"I've always been a healthy individual," said Corell. "I hadn't missed a day of work because I was sick. I had not been a patient in a hospital since the day I was born. My job requires me to be mentally tough, physically fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle. I've served in multiple combat deployments and have been fortunate enough to have made it home safely."
Corell says he went to the emergency room and ended up spending one week in the hospital battling the virus.
"I had been careful," said Corell. "I had done the things that the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC advised us to do, but I still got the virus. I was really sick, and I was not getting any better. I was in denial that I was as sick as what I was."
Corell says he continues to experience symptoms of COVID-19 to this day, including decreased lung capacity and fatigue. While COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory for members of the National Guard, Corell implored his fellow soldiers to get innoculated.
"For the one-half of the current Iowa National Guard members who have not been vaccinated and for other Iowans who have worn the uniform and have previously served our nation who have not yet been vaccinated, I call on each of you now to serve your communities in a different way," said Corell. "Schedule an appointment to be vaccinated. Roll up your sleeve to be a part of the solution that will lead us out of this pandemic."
Reynolds says she invited Corell to speak so that those who have vaccine hesitancy would have a personal story of the virus' impact.
"Today, I want to appeal to everyone who is hesitating," said Reynolds. "If you're opting to wait and see, what are you waiting for? If you've been a hard no from the start, what's your reason? If you can't answer those questions, maybe we hope that you take the time to reconsider."
Corell says he received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine in March and is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.