(Des Moines) -- Whether it was a pandemic, natural disaster or an overseas operation, members of the Iowa National Guard stayed busy in 2020.
During the annual Condition of the Guard address before a special joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Adjutant General Ben Corell recapped a challenging year for the guard when it comes to the wide variety of missions they were tasked with. Corell says 2020 showed the adaptability of his soldiers.
"Not since the historic floods of 2008 has the Iowa National Guard played such a diverse role in coming to the aid of Iowans during their time of need," said Corell. "What makes the Iowa National Guard unique is the fact that the communities that we serve are our communities. We live here. We work here. We are part of the community."
The largest portion of the National Guard's work in the last year centered around efforts to assist the state's COVID-19 response. Corell says guard members were involved in several aspects from providing aid, to handling test samples.
"Soldiers and airmen from the Iowa National Guard supported this effort by building over 20,000 boxes of food to hand out to our citizens and by delivering over 312 tons of food to our food banks and food pantries across the state," said Corell. "The Iowa National Guard safely drove over 420,000 miles ensuring personal protective equipment was available to first responders and health care professionals across the state, at the same time, ensuring timely delivery of Test Iowa lab samples to the State Hygienic Lab."
Corell says the National Guard played a critical role in the state being able to operate testing centers for COVID-19.
"Out of the over half-million COVID-19 tests completed at all Test Iowa site locations, the Iowa National Guard assisted with more than 70% of these at our drive-thru Test Iowa locations," said Corell. "Our soldiers and airmen made thousands of phone calls supporting the Iowa Department of Public Health's call centers helping to track down and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
Aside from pandemic response, the National Guard was called to assist hard-hit areas following a derecho in August. Corell recalled specific efforts in Linn County, where soldiers were able to assist with clean-up efforts and power restoration.
"The Iowa National Guard responded with over 200 soldiers and airmen with equipment and removed over 1,400 loads of debris, totaling almost 15,000 tons, while clearing 593 city blocks," said Corell.
Aside from efforts in Iowa, Corell says 1,700 guard members are currently stationed throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa assisting federal assets. Guard members were also used to respond to devastating wildfires in California and to assist at the U.S.-Mexico border in the Southwest. Corell asked lawmakers in the statehouse to continue programs that give incentives to guard members attending colleges and universities in the state.