(Council Bluffs) -- Governors from three states remain focused on the continuing recovery from the Missouri River flooding of 2019.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials briefed the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri on the recovery's progress in a joint meeting in Council Bluffs Thursday afternoon. It was the fourth such meeting between the governors since floodwaters ravaged portions of all three states two years ago this spring. Unlike the aftermath of the 2011 flooding, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the governors are seeing changes in the corps' approach to levee repairs.
"For example, we're working with the state of Iowa on some of their project to, for example, raise the height there with the local funding," said Ricketts. "They're doing some innovative stuff with setbacks in Missouri. So, the Army corps is doing things differently, and picking up timelines, and making it faster to address the issues with regards to the Missouri River."
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds cited one example in southwest Iowa, where the city of Hamburg recently signed an agreement with the corps to raise the city's famed Ditch 6 levee eight feet. City officials were forced to remove dirt reinforcing the levee's height following the flooding nearly 10 years ago. Reynolds says the city and other shareholders took advantage of language from the Water Resources Development Act, or WRDA, allowing non-federal funding to improve the levee.
"That is significant to Hamburg, that has been impacted over the past three floods," said Reynolds. "It's devastated the area. So, I appreciated them working together to find the flexibility to allow us to do that to build it to the height that the community and the state (wanted). It was our goal to get that done."
Missouri Governor Mike Parson highlighted another repair project in northwest Missouri--the relocation of the L-536 levee further inland, allowing floodwaters more room to pool.
"Atchison County just did a setback on a levee for the first time in decades that we have really been able to make a difference on that river's going to affect (the area)," said Parson. "I think that will be a model piece that you will other states, other people will come in and see when you have a private levee and a federal levee, and with the state's involvement, how you can really do this better."
While saying all three governors have been focused on COVID-19 this past year, Parson says they remain on the same page as far as flood recovery is concerned. Ricketts says the next phase in the flood recovery process involves conducting studies in the next three-to-five years to determine changes that need to be made in the river's management in the future. Audio for this story was courtesy of WOWT in Omaha.