(Estherville, IA) -- Two teens have been charged with murder in connection with the investigation into a body found Saturday along a roadway northeast of Estherville. The body was identified as 20-year-old David McDowell of Estherville. Simultaneous search warrants were served early Wednesday morning at homes in Rockwell City and Estherville which resulted in the arrests of 19-year-old Connor Uhde and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt on first-degree murder charges. Police have not yet said how McDowell died.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A media and internet company based in Manhattan is buying Des Moines-based Meredith Corporation for two-point-seven BILLION dollars The new company will have its headquarters in Des Moines and be called Dotdash Meredith. Meredith started publishing in Des Moines in 1902 with the Successful Farming magazine - and owns People and Better Homes and Gardens magazine. Merideth has about 800 employees in Des Moines.
(McAllen, TX) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined nine other Republican governors at the border in Texas where the group called on the Biden administration to take more action to stop illegal border crossings. Reynolds says the federal government needs to be more transparent with governors about where migrants are being relocated. She cited a springtime flight into the Des Moines airport where 15 migrants were brought in and taken elsewhere. She says it took a long time for the administration to confirm the passengers were asylum seekers. The Iowa Democratic Party is calling the trip a political stunt, saying her comments are hurtful to the state’s Latin community. Reynolds says the president isn’t protecting the border and that is his responsibility.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former President Donald Trump will visit Iowa Saturday for his first rally in the state since last year’s election. The event is scheduled to start at 7:00 p-m at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Organizers say the doors will open at 2:00 p-m and live entertainment will be offered. Free tickets can be obtained online at DonaldJTrump-dot-com under the “events” tab. People can register for two tickets per phone number on a first-come, first-served basis. A verification code will be sent to their cell phones.