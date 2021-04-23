(Des Moines) -- Officials representing Iowa farmers and businesses continue to foster overseas relationships virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Generally, representatives of different commodity groups and government officials will spend time on trade missions to promote Iowa agricultural products to important trade partners. Since last spring, many of those overseas trips have been transformed into virtual trade missions, including an event with Governor Kim Reynolds and Ag Secretary Mike Naig with Japanese officials. That mission and others are being coordinated through the Iowa Economic Development Authority's International Trade Office. Brad Frisvold is Marketing Manager for Agriculture in the office and he says maintaining some form of trade missions is important for Iowa producers.
"No matter the country or the area of the world, keeping those relationships and in front of people is very important," said Frisvold. "Japan is a very important market for farmers and for industry. We looked at it as an opportunity to go virtual with that. We worked with the governor's office and the secretary's office, as well as our commodity partners with the Iowa Pork Producers Association and Beef Industry Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation to host an online virtual meeting to be able to keep those relationships open."
Frisvold -- who joined the office in January -- says the virtual mission allowed industry leaders to extol the virtues of Iowa-grown products.
"We met with the four largest primary protein importers within Japan to keep those relationships moving forward and provide face time for our officials and our industry to make sure Iowa farmers are represented and they understand the importance of keeping quality Iowa pork and beef products coming into their country."
For Iowa farmers and producers, Frisvold says the export market to Japan is critical.
"It is our second-largest trading partner and it's the largest for Iowa beef products, eggs and pork -- although China is coming on strong," said Frisvold. "It's long been key to Iowa agriculture, even if you look back to when that first started in 1960 with the Iowa Hog Lift. That's obviously a long time ago, so we've had relationships with Japan that go back decades. They understand the importance of high-quality products and they very truly appreciate relationships."
Culturally, Frisvold says Japanese businesses tend to buy based on relationships, as long as the product is of good quality. He says the hurdles created by COVID-19 for in-person travel makes fostering relationships even more important.
"Iowa producers work very hard to produce a consistent, high-quality product and access to those overseas markets helps grow the need and helps educate both our producers when they travel overseas, as well as the importers and businesses in-country that we visit," said Frisvold. "It shows them that we are invested in their quality products that we want to provide to them. They like that personal touch. It is important to have. In our virtual world right now, we're going the best we can to make sure those connections stay in place."
The IEDA International Trade Office is offering a number of virtual presentations for farmers and virtual matchmaking services for industries to importers and purchasers in other countries. For more information, visit Iowaeda.com/international-trade.