(Des Moines) -- State officials are taking a three-pronged approach to battling human trafficking issues in Iowa.
In conjunction with World Day Against Human Trafficking Saturday, representatives of three state agencies are increasing awareness of the issue, in an effort to make Iowa "a trafficking-free state." Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joined other officials Thursday in a series of interviews highlighting special programs aimed at combating human trafficking. Pate tells KMA News it takes all citizens to stem the tide of "modern-day slavery" in the state.
"We want all Iowans to have the kind of safety that they deserve, and the kind of community they deserve," said Pate. "So, when we see these crimes being committed, we need everybody active in trying to combat it. This is a crime that goes unnoticed so often, and is misinterpreted. It truly does slip between the cracks. We need your help. We need people to be more observant as to what's going on around themselves, and to let us know when they see something unusual."
Pate's office oversees the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking initiative, or IBAT, encouraging business leaders to "learn something" by educating employees about signs associated with possible trafficking crimes, and "do something" by reporting such incidents. Pate says human trafficking is an "equal-opportunity" crime.
"The consistant thing I'd say they're looking for is they're looking for someone who's self-isolated," he said. "They're somebody mostly like that's a loner--particularly with young people. If you went to a mall, and you saw a group of 14-year-old kids hanging out there, it'd be the one who is standing by themselves. They do this through social media."
Sergeant Joseph Nickell is an officer with the Iowa Department of Transportation's motor vehicle enforcement division. Nickell says the DOT partners with Truckers Against Trafficking in an effort to crack down on human trafficking on the state's roadways.
"With that initiative, the idea is that the truckers are the eyes and ears of the road," said Nickell. "They see more than law enforcement, and there's more of them out there. It seemed an obvious group to go to for help in making the reports."
Chris Callaway is special agent with the Iowa Office to Combat Human Trafficking, a branch of the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Callaway is among officials extolling the virtues of the state's human trafficking information website, STOPHTIowa.org. Callaway says raised awareness is the key to addressing human trafficking problems.
"We are hoping that all the increased awareness that's happening through the secretary of state and DOT initiatives," said Callaway, "along with our own department of public safety's awareness and training that those tips increase. With those tips, we can pass those on to the people who can investigate them, and look into them, and hopefully put a stop to some of this."
Iowans who witness possible human trafficking situations are urged to call 911, or the state's trafficking tipline, 888-373-7888.