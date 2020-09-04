(Des Moines) -- Like many popular events around the country this year, the Iowa Outdoor Expo will be held virtually.
The 12th annual Iowa Outdoor Expo will be available online for the entire month of September. The event is co-coordinated by the Des Moines Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Megan Wisecup is hunter education administrator for the Iowa DNR. She says the Outdoor Expo provides an opportunity to learn about the outdoors in a variety of ways.
“You will find a list of activities and we’ve kind of got them categorized into the villages that you would typically see when you come out to our event,” Wisecup said. “We knew folks would be familiar with those topics and then we wanted to come up with self-guided activities that folks could do in their home or near areas where they live. We also wanted to create a video section to provide people with some more information and resources. Then, under our “explore more” tab, we give you links to places where you can actually go out in your community and give those activities a try.”
Wisecup says the Outdoor Expo is known to have events that are fun for the whole family.
“All of our events definitely have kid-friendly access,” she said. “We’ve categorized those under our “kids’ corner” that we normally have. Parents with younger children can start there and find a whole variety of self-guided activities and things they can make in their backyard and homes to really learn about conservation and outdoor recreation.”
Other activity villages this year include archery, bow fishing, camping, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, outdoor cooking, shooting sports, wild animals and more. Entry into the virtual Outdoor Expo is free. The website can be accessed at iowadnr.gov/expo.