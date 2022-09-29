(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project.
That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
"Last year in 2021, 52% of the fatalities on our roadways involved some type of an excessive speed that we were able to contribute back to when the accident took place," said Devault. "That's 186 fatalities in 2021 that took place because of what we contributed to as an excessive speed by one or both parties involved in an accident."
Patrol officials say speeds of over 100 mph on Iowa roadways have nearly doubled since before the pandemic. On top of additional patrols along the roads, Devault says his district will also be utilizing the Patrol's airplane in a "target area."
"We're going to be doing an aircraft project with our state patrol aircraft to where we're not using those radars that are in our cars -- it's all done by stopwatch by our pilot," Devault explained. "We're going to do that along Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County on Friday the 30th throughout the day just to try to make an impact in that area."
However, Devault says triple-digit speeds aren't the only area the Patrol is worried about, as every mile per hour over a posted speed limit increases the chances of serious injury in an accident.
"We do take it seriously because it's not just your life as a driver if you choose to ignore the speed limit or go in excess of it, it's everybody else out there," he said. "It can be something as simple as a tire blowout that causes you to lose control and now you've hit somebody else."
Pairing the excessive speeds with 43% of fatalities this year not wearing a seat belt, Devault says simple habit changes could likely save lives.
Thus, Devault adds the program is also part of the Patrol's larger goal of reducing the number of fatalities on Iowa's roads to below 300 for a calendar year. As of Thursday, the state sits at 252 deaths.
"Hopefully we can try to get some of these bad habits that we're seeing occur on a regular basis to subside a little bit and get drivers to focus on what they're doing each and every time they get behind that steering wheel and understand the dangers that are out there not only for themselves, but for others," said Devault.
Devault urges motorists to pay extra attention to the various posted speed limits throughout the state's roadways.