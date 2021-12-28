(Urbandale) -- The Iowa Poultry and Egg Scholarship Foundation is open for applications and has a total of three scholarships this year.
Sara Petersen, the Iowa Egg Council Director of Marketing Communications, spoke about the brief history of the foundation on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently. Petersen says it's a way to get students to think about a career in agriculture.
"The Iowa Egg and Poultry Scholarship Foundation was created in 2020 as a way to fund education and encourage young people to consider careers in the poultry and egg industry," Petersen continued. "So, it was created in partnership by the Iowa Egg Council as well as the Iowa Poultry Association."
Petersen also mentions right now's a good time to apply.
"We announced three scholarships this year for 2022. That is up from two scholarships the previous year. One of those $1,500 scholarships is going to be awarded to a graduating high school senior. The other two scholarships, in the amount of $1,500, are going to be awarded to a returning college student," Petersen added. "So, it's a great time, over the holiday break, to download that application, fill that out, and get that sent in for the scholarship money."
Even though the scholarship is focused on those interested in the egg and poultry industry, Petersen says don't let that sway you from applying.
"We encourage all students to apply, especially if they're interested in the poultry and egg industry or any related ag areas of study. They're also encouraged to apply," Petersen said. "Those scholarship recipients will be announced on April 1st of 2022."
Applications can be obtained by emailing Kevin Stiles at kevins@iowapoultry.com. Applications will be accepted through February 20, 2022. For more information, go to IowaEggs.org or IowaPoultry.com.
You can hear the full interview with Petersen below.