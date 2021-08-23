(Des Moines) -- A public records request complaint filed from Mills County was heard and accepted by the Iowa Public Information Board last week.
Meeting in regular session Thursday, the Iowa Public Information Board took action on a number of complaints in connection with Chapters 21 and 22 of Iowa state code. One of these complaints came from Tad McDowell in regards to acquiring public records through the Mills County Assessor. Board Executive Director Margaret Johnson explained what led up to McDowell filing his complaint with the board.
"Mr. McDowell alleged that on June 1st, and again on June 10th he requested public records from the county assessor, these records being requested included copies of Iowa forms 57-011 from all 2020 normal sales and letters from the Board of Review to all who had property assessments rejected in 2021," Johnson said. "He also alleged that on June 10th he requested copies of property cards for his and four other Glenwood, Iowa properties."
At the time McDowell formally made the complaint to the IPIB on June 30th, he had yet to receive the records.
Johnson said following the request, on July 2nd legal counsel for the Mills County Assessor responded saying since McDowell had filed the complaint after initiating litigation with the Mills County Board of Review, he needed to "follow the rules" during litigation to acquire public information through the Attorney's Office.
After hearing the complaint in a previous meeting, Johnson tells KMA News, the board decided the case was in their jurisdiction and will now be in according with Chapter 23 of Iowa code which explains the operations of the Public Information Board.
"Section 23.8 indicates the first step that we look at, in terms of a complaint filed with the IPIB, is to determine whether or not it's within our jurisdiction and was filed in a timely manner, we only have jurisdiction over open meeting and public records questions," Johnson said. "So in yesterday's (Thursday) meeting the board reviewed what was alleged, what the issues were, and determined that it did fall within the parameters of code chapters 21 or 22."
Johnson says the Mills County case which involves Chapter 22 on examination of public records, will now have staff helping both sides to come to an informal resolution.
"The complaint now goes to staff to work with the two sides and try to come up with an informal resolution and that's outlined in Iowa code section 23.9," Johnson said. "Once the parties have agreed to some sort of an informal resolution, then that is brought before the board to determine whether or not they will approve that informal resolution. If the terms are successfully completed then the whole case is dismissed.
Johnson noted the process the board engages is in less punitive, and more educational to help inform both sides of the situation.
The board also took in information regarding two other Southwest Iowa cases. Vicky Rossander presented a case regarding the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, while Betty Brummett presented a case involving the Taylor County Board of Supervisors. Johnson says after a complaint is presented to the board, the initial steps involve contacting the other side of the situation.
"They're given an opportunity to respond to indicate whether or not the allegations made are accurate," Johnson said. "Once we've received that there is a proposed order sent to the IPIB to look at, at a regularly-scheduled meeting to determine whether the allegations fall within the boards jurisdiction or not."
Both the Montgomery and Taylor County complaints involve Chapter 21 of Iowa code regarding open meeting laws.