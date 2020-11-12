(Des Moines) -- Iowa is purchasing additional testing kits for COVID-19 as cases continue to rise throughout the state.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that the state will be purchasing 360,000 new test kits from NOMI Health -- the same company that is providing testing kits and tests under the $26 million TestIowa contract signed this spring. Reynolds says the state has around 140,000 tests and kits still available from the original contract, which is enough to last roughly through December 11th.
"Each kit costs $9.50 for a total of $3.42 million," said Reynolds. "That equates to about $1.08 per Iowan to enable TestIowa to continue operations while testing remains a critical component to the health of our people and our state's recovery."
Reynolds says the kits can be used by the State Hygienic Lab to process not only TestIowa tests, but tests from other sources, as well.
"Now that the supply chain has stabilized and strengthened, the lab can use the same type of test kit for all molecular tests, including TestIowa," said Reynolds. "That will create even greater operational efficiencies at the State Hygienic Lab, further adding to the value of Iowa's testing strategy."
The purchase comes as Iowa sees a marked increase in COVID-19 cases in the state across a number of age groups. In Des Moines, appointments to get tested have been backed up, leaving some people having to wait multiple days for a test. Reynolds says her team is working to address the backlog.
"Not only is there TestIowa, there are clinics, there are doctors and there are other entities that are providing antigen testing," said Reynolds. "We're going to continue to make sure that we address the need. We've continued to adjust throughout this process. Originally, they had committed to being able to process 3,000 tests per day. We're at 6,000 right now. Every day, we're finding additional opportunities to expand that."
Reynolds says Iowa was at the forefrunt of COVID-19 testing strategies.
"I'm proud of how we've continued to expand testing," said Reynolds. "We're not going to stop. We'll continue to look for opportunities to do that. Our team is working on it every single day on how we can meet the needs for Iowans so we can get them tested. It's also important that we get the turnaround time done in a responsible manner too, because a lot of people are asymptomatic."
Iowa now has over 1,200 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Reynolds says the state will begin reporting hospitalization data by age group and sorted by COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or secondary diagnosis.