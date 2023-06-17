(Des Moines) -- Compared to other states, Iowa ranks sixth nationally in overall child well-being, according to the 2023 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
The research shows how children and families are doing in a number of areas critical to kids' success. Iowa scored well overall, making the top 10 in three of four categories.
Anne Discher, executive director of the group Common Good Iowa, said access to affordable child care remains a low point, driven by poor provider wages, which makes attracting and retaining quality, reliable workers challenging.
"Child care workers, who are often parents themselves, are paid worse than workers in 98% of professions," Discher pointed out. "In Iowa, the median hourly wage for child care workers was $10.99 an hour."
In the Data Book, Iowa ranks third in the category of families' economic well-being, ninth in education, ninth in family and community, and 11th in overall health.
While Iowa scores the best on-time high school graduation rates in the country and has the lowest share of children living in households with high housing costs, Discher pointed out there still are some critical areas of concern in the state.
"We were 'middle of the pack' at best on teen birthrate; we ranked 23rd," Discher noted. "We ranked 25th among the states on the share of three- and four-year-olds attending preschool. And we ranked 29th in the share of 10- to 17-year-olds who are overweight or obese."
Discher added Iowans expect to do well in child well-being studies like Kids Count, but stressed the areas for improvement are significant and should be addressed in the coming year.