(Villisca) -- A lifelong Iowan has released a new book on the Villisca Axe Murders of 1912.
Dr. Edgar Epperly is considered the foremost authority on Iowa's worst mass murder. His comprehensive and long-awaited book includes firsthand accounts from key figures in the Villisca crime investigations and trials.
Epperly joined the KMA "Morning Show" on Tuesday to give details on his new book entitled 'Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Axe Murders of 1912'.
“It's been a lifetime endeavor for me,” Epperly said. “I'm not a natural writer. I'm a school teacher really. But I grew up about 100 miles east of Villisca. And I'd heard of it as a kid. It happened 20 some years before. And I knew about it and later, I got into college at UNI (University of Northern Iowa), and I and a couple of friends did a composite term paper.
"We went down to Villisca and interviewed some people we managed to interview the county attorney that led the Keller trial and we met we interviewed the first doctor on the scene, Dr. Cooper, and a sister of one of the murdered girls. So, we got some interesting interviews and was different a little difficult to find records at that time, but when you newspaper accounts to write a term paper, and I just, I was kind of fascinated by the case.”
Speculation has led people to believe that the murder was just one of the multiple murders in the midwest. Similar crimes were committed in the cities of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ellsworth, Kansas; and Monmouth, Illinois. Epperly says there could be a correlation.
“The idea that it was a serial killer is a viable theory of the murder. There's no question about that. It is very possible that it was a serial killer. There was a new book that, came out three or four years ago called 'The Man from the Train',” Epperly continued. “And it advocates that, in fact it claims that, there were murders all the way back to 1898 that were related, and Villisca was the last one in that series. I am I wasn't in a position to prove or disprove that argument. But that is a viable theory that it was a serial killer.”
Epperly gives details of the suspects in the book.
“One of the things that I tried to do was to give the person reading the book, a feeling for what it was like in 1912. There's material about the nature of the place. I also spent quite a lot of time tracing the major figures, the detective Wilkerson, who came to town, the banker Jones, who was accused of the murder, and William Mansfield who was a potential murderer, a man named Moore, no relation, from Columbia, Missouri. Preacher Kelly, who was actually tried for the murder and confessed to the murder," Epperly said. "After they left Villisca, they've been largely forgotten.
"And I spent a long time going to where they finally ended up. Before the book is over, I tell the reader where they ended up and how their life went after the Villisca, as well as what it was when they were in Villisca.”
For more information about Fiend Incarnate visit VilliscaBook.com.
You can hear the full interview with Epperly below.