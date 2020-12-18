(KMAland) -- Attention all fans of Rock and Roll! Today is a rare opportunity to get your hands on Iowa Rock and Roll history.
Throughout the day until 7 this evening you can participate in an on-line auction/fundraiser from the Iowa Rock N Roll Music Association for some Rock and Roll memorabilia.
“This organization has had problems like everyone else as we are not bringing in money to keep things going. One of the ideas that Rick came up with was an auction to auction off some memorabilia and there is some pretty good stuff on it,” Bill Hillman of the Depot Deli in Shenandoah said.
Iowa Rock N Roll Hall of Fame board member Rick Hillyard spoke about how the funds will help.
“It will help out with our museum that usually generates money. We haven’t been able to hold any concerts other than some sparse ones but everything is so limited so we will use this money to keep our organization going," Hillyard said.
Items include a signed Angus Young (from ACDC) guitar, a signed Beatles album and many others. You can click the link to participate in the auction: https://www.32auctions.com/iowarock Hillman talked about the history of the organization.
“This is a statewide organization so people from all over the state are on the board. It was the first state Rock N Roll Hall of Fame and I think it is the only state Rock N Roll Hall of Fame that has a museum so it’s pretty special,” Hillman said.
To hear the full interview with Rick Hillyard and Bill Hillman click below.