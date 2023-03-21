(Des Moines) -- State and local authorities are investigating a rash of school swatting calls sweeping across Iowa Tuesday.
During Governor Kim Reynolds' press conference, Iowa Public Safety Commissioner Steve Bains confirmed emergency phone calls from schools across the state indicating erroneous active shooter scenarios. Bains says the first call originated in Clinton County after 8:30 a.m.
"It is a phone call that is a hoax by design," said Bains. "The design of it is to create confusion and chaos. It's to suck up law enforcement resources to try to draw a large law enforcement presence to a school, even though there is no active threat."
Bains says the swatting calls moved from east to west across the state. Communities reporting such calls as of late Tuesday morning included Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Iowa City, Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, and Cerro Gordo, Story and Polk counties.
"There are similarities with all these phone calls," he said. "The nature of the voice is similar. Some of the other identifying characteristics are similar, so there's a reason to believe the same entity and person is making the same phone calls. This is not unique. Within the last couple of months, there have been other states that have experienced similar swatting calls. I believe Colorado, Minnesota and Illinois experienced similar calls."
Creston Police confirmed late Tuesday morning that the Union County Law Enforcement Center received a call at around 10:30 a.m. from an unknown male reporting a shooting at Creston High School. Officers arriving at the scene found no evidence of a shooting. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells also confirmed to KMA News that a similar swatting call was received in the Essex School District. Authorities believe the call was part of the school swatting rash made to approximately 30 police departments across the state. In most cases, Bains says the calls are not made with traditional phones.
"They use internet protocols to make the phone calls, which makes trying to trace them incredibly difficult," said Bain. "At this point in time, we don't believe there are any active threats in schools across Iowa. This appears to be an orchestrated swatting incident that is making its way across the state."
Ironically, information regarding swatting came at the beginning of the governor's first news conference several months. Reynolds initiated the conference to announce the next phase of her school safety initiative.